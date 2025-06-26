In surprise move, Browns release defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo

CLEVELAND — In a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns announced that they are releasing veteran defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo joined the Browns in 2023 and played in 30 games for the orange and brown.

During his time in Cleveland, he recorded 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The move saves the Browns $3.36 million this year.

He was a significant part of the defensive line rotation alongside players like Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.

#Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka made his presence felt numerous times in OTAs and did it again here on this play during Wednesday's minicamp session. pic.twitter.com/qXVWLOrGok — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2025

The addition of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who has been solid through offseason workouts, fills the void of moving on from Okoronkwo.

Last year, Okoronkwo teamed up with Raising Cane's to help kids in need:

Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo partners with Raising Cane's to donate 100 bikes to local kids

Cleveland also announced that it signed kicker Andre Szmyt.

Smytz was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2023 and spent part of the 2024 season on the Browns practice squad.

