Injuries get Browns down to 85 players at deadline, more roster cuts to come

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns had to cut their roster down from 90 players to 85.

The Browns started the day by terminating defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's contract.

Cleveland then waived linebacker Silas Kelly from the Injured Reserve list and waived offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation.

The Browns placed centers Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on Injured Reserve, leaving them with one roster spot open.

Cleveland ended the day by claiming wide receiver Easop Winston from the waivers.

The next deadline for roster cuts is August 23 at 4 p.m. when the Browns will have to get their team to 80 players.

