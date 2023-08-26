Injuries plague Browns in first quarter of final preseason game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Browns aren't even 10 minutes into game time in Kansas City as they face the Chiefs in their final preseason game, but already have suffered several injuries to key players.

First, wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after suffering an injury on the opening kickoff.

A short time later, linebacker and special teams star Jordan Kunaszyk stayed down on the field and was helped off by trainers, who took him into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Then, kicker Cade York found himself in the medical tent. York, who had just missed a PAT, fell to the ground and was holding his foot. Trainers came to check on him and help him into the medical tent. Punter Corey Bojorquez took over on the following kickoff.

Moments after going in the tent, York was right back out, saying he was fine. York was looking for his helmet and couldn't get it in time, which is why Bojorquez took the kickoff.

York was back on the field for the Browns PAT after a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to David Njoku.

The first quarter held injuries and scares as the Browns look to come out of this game unscathed any further with Week 1 right around the corner.

