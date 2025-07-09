It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Browns DE Myles Garrett bringing Superman to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — We've all seen Browns defensive end Myles Garrett do some superhuman-esque things on a football field, but on Wednesday, he gave Northeast Ohio a chance to see a superhero on the big screen, hosting an early screening of the new Superman movie that releases on Friday for Cleveland fans.

The new Superman movie, written and directed by James Gunn, featured weeks of filming in Downtown Cleveland. Even in the trailer, local landmarks were impossible to miss, including The Arcade, Progressive Field and Terminal Tower, among others.

RELATED: WATCH: The Superman trailer just dropped, and there's lots of Cleveland in it

With Cleveland being so prominent in the highly anticipated film, and Garrett a big fan of all things superhero, the defensive end decided to treat the city to a sneak peek, posting an offer on his social media accounts to see the upcoming flick two days earlier than the release date.

"Cleveland!!!! Dinner and movie on me tonight, partnering with @warnerbros to give y’all early access for the new @superman movie.

@somethinggoodcle is hooking it up with food right now. Link is in bio to reserve a spot!"

Garrett partnered with Cleveland comedian and philanthropist Ricky Smith, hosting Superman-themed festivities in the Playhouse Square district, ahead of the early movie screening at Smith's new restaurant, Something Good.

Superman might take place in the fictional Metropolis, but on Wednesday, Garrett brought the film back to where it began—right here in Northeast Ohio.

The new Superman releases in theaters Friday, July 11.