It's time to cast your vote for the 2024 Browns field design

FirstEnergy Stadium Browns Broncos 10-21-21
Camryn Justice
For the third year in a row, you can have a say in what the Cleveland Browns midfield logo will look like for this upcoming season.

There are three options to pick from: Brownie the Elf, the Browns helmet and The Dawg. Whichever one wins will be displayed on the field throughout the 2024 regular season.

To vote on your favorite logo, click here.

