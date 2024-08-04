It's time to cast your vote for the 2024 Browns field design

For the third year in a row, you can have a say in what the Cleveland Browns midfield logo will look like for this upcoming season.

Field vote is back!! Check out the options below and make your voice heard in the ultimate showdown of looks for this season's field design.



Vote NOW ➡️ https://t.co/syJXAtZ9ad pic.twitter.com/ZNtq2tMuO4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2024

There are three options to pick from: Brownie the Elf, the Browns helmet and The Dawg. Whichever one wins will be displayed on the field throughout the 2024 regular season.

To vote on your favorite logo, click here.