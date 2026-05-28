Browns OTAs: Here's what happened during the latest practice session

BEREA, Ohio — Wednesday marked Day 5 of the Browns' OTAs, but it was just the second session open to media. The more the Browns meet for offseason workouts, the more we get a glimpse of what their 2026 product on the field might look like.

Here's what happened during Wednesday's practice session.

QB battle continues

As was the case last week during the open OTA session, this practice session saw quarterback first team reps split between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

On Wednesday, the two shared the entire first team workload, while Dillon Gabriel worked with the twos and threes, and rookie Taylen Green stuck to individual drills and did not get any on-field work in team drills.

Watson was able to connect numerous times in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s with receivers either in the end zone or in a good enough position to find the end zone in the drills.

Sanders also was able to make several plays in his reps, but saw some of his deep shots, similar to Watson's, dropped by receivers.

New offensive coordinator Travis Swizter said that the quarterbacks, specifically Watson and Sanders, have been doing well through the offseason, but wouldn't say either has taken a lead in the race to be named QB1.

“Yeah, I think that both of those guys and really all of our guys are progressing very well. Very pleased in what we've seen in the growth. Like I said, a lot of it's the familiarity with the system, getting a little more comfortable as we move on. But their progression just in the short time that we've been so far is very encouraging and we're excited about that," Switzer said. “I don't know that we have somebody who's ahead. Like I said, we're pleased with both their progress, and all the guys are doing a nice job.”

Here's how the QBs looked in practice on Wednesday:

Deshaun Watson:

Shedeur Sanders:

Dillon Gabriel:

Defense makes plays

While there were some major offensive plays, for the second week in a row, the defense was aggressive on the fields in Berea. Watson, Sanders and Gabriel were all picked off, but all three interceptions came off drops from the receivers they were targeting.

The two interceptions thrown in last week's session were surpassed this week with three picks, one by linebacker Justin Jefferson, one by cornerback Nate Evans and another by safety Zion Washington.

#Browns CB Nate Evans with the INT bounced off the hands of the receiver at OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/ob5W1DXOFP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 27, 2026

#Browns LB Justin Jefferson with the INT bounced off the hands of the receiver at OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/HlaHUVo0tv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 27, 2026

#Browns S Zion Washington with the INT bounced off the hands of the receiver at OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/0dNbJpsyp9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 27, 2026

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said that the ballhawk tendencies seen on the fields early into offseason workouts are part of the identity of the defense.

"The ball's oxygen. You need oxygen to live. So the ball is our oxygen. We need it for our football lives. So anytime that ball is in the air or somebody's running it, we're attacking it. If it's on the ball, if it's on the ground, we're scooping it and we are scoring with it. So it just has to do with our mindset that that is our livelihood and it's our oxygen," Rutenberg said.

Jerry Jeudy has active day

Browns wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, is hoping to have a better season than he had in 2025. On Wednesday after practice, Jeudy expressed his confidence in having success this year.

"I'm very confident. I'm always going to be confident. By the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason. I'm just waiting for the transition to on the field," Jeudy said.

Jeudy caught some notable passes from both Watson and Sanders, and said he's seen positives from both quarterbacks.

"Oh, [Watson] looks a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable just having those days, giving his time to prepare himself mentally and physically. He's coming out here looking real good," Jeudy said. "[Sanders], just being more comfortable and being more comfortable, being more confident and that comes with repetition. Having that first year to that second year jump, you can see him out here on the field just being a lot more comfortable, confident and in command."

On Wednesday, Jeudy had a few drops, one of which led to an interception. He said those drops are something he's working to improve this offseason.

"Just focus more on the concentration part, doing different concentration drills and stuff like that to limit the drops that I had last year. Other than that, that's really been my big focus really, just make sure I work on my concentration skills," he said.

Mike Hall Jr. leaves field

During an 11-on-11 walkthrough session, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. fell on the field with an apparent right leg injury.

Trainers came out to evaluate Hall and then helped him as he limped off the field.

Hall did not return to practice, but after the session ended, an update was provided.

The team said that Hall's injury was not expected to be serious following a further medical evaluation and that he was held out of the remainder of practice as a precaution.

Denzel Ward speaks on absence from OTAs

Denzel Ward hosted his annual youth football camp on Wednesday at Nordonia High School, but it was the first time he'd been spotted on a football field in Northeast Ohio this offseason as he's been away from the Browns' voluntary OTAs.

Ward has not yet attended any of the offseason workouts, but spoke about his absence during his youth camp.

"I haven't been there yet. I've just been training, working out. I got a girlfriend, I got to take her on some dates. I've just been working out, working my craft and getting prepared for when I get back in there. Yeah, that's it," Ward said. "You don't have to read into it. It's up to people if they want to read into it, but no, I've just been working my craft, working out and getting ready. I've still been checking them out though, so I've been in the iPad seeing what those new guys have been looking like. So I got something for them when I get there though."

While Ward has opted not to attend the voluntary sessions, as has star defensive end Myles Garrett, safety Grant Delpit did attend Wednesday's practice session.

The Browns will hold another open OTA session next Wednesday, with other practices held in between as well.