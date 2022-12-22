Jadeveon Clowney ruled out of game against Saints, John Johnson III listed as questionable

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to play their final home game of the season Saturday afternoon, but they'll be doing so without at least one key player as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out.

Clowney suffered a concussion in the game against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed in concussion protocol. He was unable to be cleared before the upcoming game.

Meanwhile safety John Johnson III, who suffered a thigh contusion in the game against the Ravens and missed the start of the week, returned to practice Friday as well. Still, Johnson was listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

The good news for the Browns is that several other players who have been dealing with injury are expected to play on Saturday, including Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb.

Chubb missed the first two days of practice this week with a foot injury, but returned on Thursday. Garrett also missed the first two days of practice, dealing with an illness that sidelined him.

Center Ethan Pocic was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday after missing four games with a knee injury. He returned to practice Tuesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said Pocic will be activated and will play on Saturday.

