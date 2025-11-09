Jets get TD returns on a kickoff and a punt and hold on to beat Browns 27-20 for 2nd win in a row

(AP) — The New York Jets made some franchise history in the span of 36 seconds. Then they held on the rest of the way for their second win in a row.

New York got touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return in the same game for the first time, Breece Hall took a screen pass from Justin Fields 42 yards for the go-ahead score and the Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-20 on a rainy Sunday.

“I’m on the sideline like, ‘Yo, we don’t need to do no work!'” Fields said with a big smile. “Nah, special teams definitely did their thing today. Proud of those guys, and we finally had some hit.”

Five days after trading cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in stunning moves, the Jets (2-7) came off their bye-week break to give coach Aaron Glenn his first win at home.

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and moments later, Isaiah Williams brought back a punt 74 yards for a score. The Jets had one previous game with two kickoffs returned for scores and another with two punts returned for TDs. But never one of each in the same game.

“Listen, we know we have a long way to go and we have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball,” Glenn said. “But I’ll tell you what, our special teams really gave us a spark today.”

Will McDonald had four sacks to tie a single-game record for New York, which sealed the win with some late mistakes by Cleveland (2-7).

With the Jets leading 27-20, Fields scrambled on third-and-16 and Devin Bush was called for holding, giving New York a first down with 1:50 left at its 44.

Hall ran three times and the Jets lined up on fourth down to let the play clock run down before appearing to plan to call a timeout and punt, but Cleveland's Cameron Thomas jumped — and New York had a fresh set of downs and the victory.

“Frustration is frustration,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who had one sack. “You try your best not to point fingers. You've just got to clean up what you can, execute the best you can. We've just got to be better.”

Fields, who started again after seeming to have a tenuous hold on the job, was only 6 of 11 for 54 yards with the TD to Hall and his first interception of the season.

But he made a big play with the game hanging in the balance.

With the game tied at 17 and Garrett Wilson out after leaving with a knee injury, the Jets ran the ball on seven straight plays before Fields — who was walloped as he threw — dumped a screen pass to Hall, who took it into the end zone for 42 yards and a touchdown to put New York up 24-17 with 14:12 left.

“It was the perfect play call in that situation,” Fields said.

Nick Folk kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 27-17. Andre Szmyt's 29-yarder for Cleveland made it a one-score game with 2:27 left.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel was 17 of 32 for 167 yards and touchdown passes to David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy. Quinshon Judkins ran for 75 yards on 22 carries for the Browns, who have lost 13 straight road games dating to last season.

After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski said he's sticking with Gabriel at quarterback instead of going to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

“This is a young player and you’re always trying to get one game better and those types of things," Stefanski said. "We have to play better as an offense.”

Gabriel gave Cleveland an early lead when he threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Njoku on Cleveland's 95-yard opening possession.

But Nwangwu took the kickoff up the middle and evaded would-be tacklers — including Szmyt’s diving attempt — and returned it up the right sideline 99 yards for a touchdown.

New York then forced a three-and-out and Williams returned Corey Bojorquez’s punt 74 yards to make it 14-7 with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.

The last time an NFL team had kickoff and punt returns for scores in the same game was Baltimore against Chicago on Oct. 15, 2017. The Chargers were the last team to accomplish the feat in the first quarter in 2007.

Fields threw his first interception of the season when Ronnie Hickman picked him off to give the Browns the ball at the Jets 22. And Cleveland took advantage immediately, with Gabriel connecting with a diving Jeudy for a touchdown to tie it at 14 with 10:34 left in the second quarter.

Honoring Mangold

The Jets honored the late Nick Mangold with a pregame tribute that included a video montage, a massive No. 74 banner on the field, a large picture of the former center and former teammate D'Brickashaw Ferguson speaking about his friend.

Mangold, a two-time All-Pro center who helped lead the Jets to the AFC championship game twice in his 11 seasons with New York, died on Oct. 27 from complications of kidney disease. He was 41.

Injuries

Browns: DE Alex Wright was ruled out in the third quarter with a quadriceps injury.

Jets: Wilson left during the third quarter with an injury to the same knee that caused him to miss the previous two games. ... CB Azareye'h Thomas is in the concussion protocol after being injured early in the second quarter. He was hit while making a tackle and was on his back motionless for a few moments. Trainers brought out a backboard, appearing as though he would be immobilized. But Thomas was able to get up under his own power.

Up next

Browns: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Jets: Play at New England on Thursday night.

