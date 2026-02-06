Jim Schwartz resigns from Browns after being passed over for head coach

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns were hoping to smooth over the tension between the organization and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after passing him over for the head coaching position and hiring Todd Monken instead. However, Schwartz didn't share those hopes, and on Thursday, sent the Browns his letter of resignation, league sources told News 5.

The Browns later confirmed the move and issued the following statement:

Yesterday, Jim Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. We’d like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization over the last three seasons. Our search for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately.

Schwartz was a finalist for the head coach position, but when he learned the Browns were opting for Monken over him, he was disgruntled, numerous sources said. Schwartz left the building with the expectation that he would not be returning to the organization.

Still, co-owner Jimmy Haslam said that they were still in communication with Schwartz, while opting not to comment further.

"I think Todd made it clear. Andrew's made it clear. I think I made it clear back on January 5th, we think the world of Coach Schwartz. I think Jim and Jim's future are the subject for another day," Haslam said on Tuesday after Monken's introductory press conference.

Schwartz, who is under contract with the Browns this season, will not return as their defensive coordinator after giving the Browns his resignation letter. Instead, he's expected to sit out from coaching this year.

In the meantime, Monken will now be tasked with finding a new defensive coordinator to operate the most successful unit on the team. That was something he made clear wasn't a concern before Schwartz had officially made his decision to leave the organization.

"I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz. I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. But I’d tell you, because of the players that are here, the ownership, Andrew Berry and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side. And I said this to the other guys, I didn’t think I’d say it, but I’m going to say it. When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz, I was chipping Myles Garrett. And when I was sliding a protection to the outside backers or Grant Delpit that were blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection of the players. And when I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s who I was worried about throwing at,” Monken said on Tuesday.

Monken said that no matter who the defensive coordinator was, he couldn't "see another way" other than to keep the same scheme the departing DC ran. But while he'll look to avoid too much change, players who have been in the system say it'll be a challenge because while it may be at it's base level all about causing chaos on the line, Schwartz showed in the numbers that he was getting a lot out of the unit playing in it.

"I wouldn't say it's simple, but I wouldn't say it's hard. It's kind of a mixture of both. It depends who you bring in the building. But I'm sure something's going to work out. Everybody's going to get it done. But his defense is amazing. Let's just be real. I didn't realize how good it was until you go back over the years and really do the numbers. But it's all going to work out. The staple of our team is defense and it's definitely going to be good for us," said linebacker Jerome Baker Thursday evening, speaking to reporters backstage at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.