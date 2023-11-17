Joe Flacco among players working out for Browns as team aims to sign 3rd QB

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are in need of a third quarterback after Deshaun Watson broke a bone in his shoulder that will require season-ending surgery to repair.

Two days after the news of Watson's injury, the team is bringing in some players to work out for them—among them, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, a league source confirmed.

Flacco, now a free agent, most recently played for the New York Jets, a team he spent three seasons with. Prior, he spent a year with the Denver Broncos and a few months with the Philadelphia Eagles, but most of his career was spent with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for 11 seasons.

Over his career, Flacco has started 180 games with a 99-81 record. He has a career completion percentage of 61.6% and has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns.

In 2022 with the Jets, Flacco started in four games, playing in five total, where he completed 110 of his 191 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns.

Flacco would add a strong veteran presence to the quarterback room that now consists of P.J. Walker, who has played in just 20 games in his four-year career, and the Browns' starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a rookie.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start against Steelers

Earlier in the week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear the team would be adding another quarterback to the roster in the coming days.

"We will at some point add a third quarterback that can have a variety of forms," Berry said. "We do believe in carrying three quarterbacks between the active and the practice squad, and what that distribution looks like really depends on the player. So, the one thing I will share is that we will add a quarterback at some point in the near future. What that looks like will be a little bit to be determined.”

Whether it's Flacco remains to be seen, but a deal is likely to be struck with a quarterback soon.