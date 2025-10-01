Joe Flacco benched as Browns name Dillon Gabriel starting QB for London game against Vikings

CLEVELAND — The Browns have benched Joe Flacco in favor of Dillon Gabriel.

The team announced the change on Wednesday morning as it prepares for an overseas game against the Vikings.

It's been tough sledding for the Browns' offense this season. Through the first four games with veteran quarterback Flacco under center, the Browns haven't scored over 20 points once, Flacco has thrown six interceptions, and despite a dominant defensive effort from Cleveland, the team has gone 1-3 to start the year. And while all of the offensive issues aren't solely on the quarterback, the Browns are looking to breathe some new life into the system and are moving to one of their rookies.

Camryn Justice

Gabriel is now QB1 for the game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, the team's first international game since 2017.

The Browns had named Flacco their starter going into the season after a summer of quarterback competition between the 18-year NFL vet, Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett. The Browns traded Pickett, and after playing Gabriel and Sanders in the preseason, assigned the QB pecking order.

Flacco has been QB1 with Gabriel serving as his backup and Sanders designated as the emergency third quarterback on game days.

Over the first four games of the season, Flacco has had more than his fair share of struggles. He's completed 93 of his 160 passes, the second-lowest completion percentage in the league this season, better only than Titans' rookie Cam Ward. His six interceptions was a league-leader but has since been surpassed by Raiders' Geno Smith. He's been sacked nine times and has a quarterback rating (QBR) of 27.0, second-worst only to Ward—but a league low passer rating of 60.3.

An injured and struggling offensive line has hindered production from Flacco and drops plaguing the receivers haven't helped either. But at 40 years old, there's been a lack of mobility that perhaps could spark some opportunities for the offense.

So now, Gabriel, the Browns' third-round pick in this year's draft, will look to do just that. In the preseason, Gabriel had a tough first game but stood out in his second. Against the Eagles, Gabriel was 13-for-18 with 143 yards and a pick-six. However, against the Rams, Gabriel threw 12-for-19 with 129 yards and a touchdown.

So far in the regular season, Gabriel has taken the field for seven total snaps between two games. In his regular-season debut against the Ravens after the Browns trailed Baltimore 41-10 with just under five minutes left in the game, Gabriel was put in and led his first NFL touchdown drive.

Gabriel was put in for the final four minutes of the Week 4 game against the Lions, going three-and-out with two rush attempts from rookie Quinshon Judkins and an incomplete pass from Gabriel to Isaiah Bond.

On Sunday against the Vikings, Gabriel will get his first significant NFL reps as the starting quarterback, something he's been staying ready for all year.

"I think a great practice of when your name's called to be ready," Gabriel said after his Week 2 debut against the Ravens. "I think for everyone, once you do get that named called, you want to be ready and you want to do it at a high level."

Now the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Gabriel's time to be ready is now.

Flacco will be the team's QB2, with Shedeur Sanders remaining at QB3.