Joe Flacco is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

For the past three weeks, Browns QB Joe Flacco was nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, and this week, he has won.

Fans awarded Flacco for his performance during Week 16. He completed 27 of 42 attempts for 368 yards and three touchdowns for a 96.1 passer rating.

Because Flacco won, FedEx will be making a $2,000 donation in his name to a Historically Black College or University, which will be applied toward need-based scholarships.

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert was awarded the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his performance during Week 16.