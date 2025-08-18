Joe Flacco named starting QB for Browns

CLEVELAND — Joe Flacco has been named the starting quarterback for the Browns' regular-season home opener against the Bengals, a move that comes as no surprise, as he is the most experienced and least-injured signal caller in the team's quarterback room.

Flacco has practiced with the first team throughout the preseason. He has yet to take a preseason game snap, which should change this weekend against the Rams on Saturday (1 p.m. on News 5) in a game coach Kevin Stefanski plans to use as a dress rehearsal for the Sept. 7 opener.

Flacco, in his 18th season, has told reporters he is pleased with his preparation for this season.

He won the hearts of fans in 2023 when he took the starting job in Week 13 and went 4-1 to lead the team to the playoffs.

Flacco has called that run 'special':

Stefanski appreciates not only Flacco's strong arm, but his leadership as well.

