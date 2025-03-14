'Just like family sometimes you fight': Myles Garrett speaks for 1st time since changing mind on trade request

BEREA, Ohio — It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett and the organization. Garrett requested a trade at the beginning of February. A few days later, he went on a media tour discussing why he wanted out of Cleveland. Then, last week, he changed his mind and signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

On Tuesday in Berea, Garrett spoke for the first time since signing the extension. He said his change of heart was less about money and more about his conversations with general manager Andrew Berry about the team's state.

"Just having constant communication with the team, with AB and just management in general, talking about the plans and the future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner as soon as possible," Garrett said. "I would say it became more reinforced and developed as time went on. Just a little more time from the season, seeing how things developed and progressed with each team making moves and the Combine and the Draft coming up. A lot of dominoes just started to fall and things just started to fall in place."

The Browns currently hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. It's unclear if they'll end up with a quarterback via that pick, be it Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or if they'll wait until a little later and use one of their nine other picks to select a rookie QB. They've also traded for former Eagles and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett while hosting free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson for a visit on Thursday.

A revamp of the quarterback room was necessary after a 3-14 season. Garrett spoke about it at the end of the season before requesting a trade.

Garrett said that in talking with Berry, he feels confident that the position is going to get shored up.

"Just leaning on AB and his expertise and knowing that he has a plan on what this team and this offense will look like going forward and he's going to put the best offense possible out there. He's going to get a QB that we all continue to have faith in and we're going to go and do our thing on defense," Garrett said.

While Garrett seems content with the direction the team is going in, he knows there's plenty of work to be done this offseason. And even more work to be done once the upcoming season arrives and whatever roster the Browns roll out on the field.

That is something he plans to push towards now that he signed the extension, which includes a no-trade clause, and is set to be with the team through the 2030 season.

“It's going to take everything and whatever it takes. I'm willing to give. I want to be a winner. I want to bring a championship back to Cleveland, so whether that's going out and recruiting, whether that's staying late, that's mentoring the young guys, just whatever it takes, I'm going to do it all because I don't want to come back here the same way we did after last season. I don't want that feeling ever again. I want to feel like we're taking more and more strides to that promise land," Garrett said.

Getting back to winning ways is one of the hurdles Garrett and the Browns need to overcome.

The six-time Pro Bowler also has to earn his way back into the good graces of some of the Browns fanbase who took exception not only to Garrett requesting a trade out of Cleveland but some of his commentson Radio Row back in February.

Over the past few weeks, Garrett said he's not been tuned into any backlash he's received publicly from fans, whether on television, in print or on social media. He does, however, hope that if some fans have soured on him, he can work his way back into their favor with the product he delivers on the field.

“I didn't see much of the opinions. But if there were any change or any people that are disheartened by the news, well [I] look to change their minds," Garrett said.

In the original trade request, Garrett mentioned his love for the city of Cleveland and a community he's called home for the past eight years.

Garrett's connection to Northeast Ohio made his decision to request a trade a "heavy-hearted" one. But the request came based on the frustration of the 3-14 season and the uncertainty surrounding the future state of the team. Now that Garrett said he's gotten some more clarity on where the Browns are headed, he's ready to move forward with Cleveland as his home for years to come.

“I don't regret what I said, but it did hurt because this has felt like a community. They have received me with open arms from day one, and I've given everything, so [I] wanted to make my voice heard loud and clear, and fortunately enough, it was. And just like family, sometimes you fight and you have to go through things, you have to build through adversity. We'll get through this, and we'll come out right on the other side," Garrett said.

Garrett's second family welcomed him back with open arms. His press conference on Tuesday was full of dinosaur figurines across the podium (a nod to one of Garrett's many non-football passions) and cupcakes to boot. His parents Audrey and Lawrence were in the room, alongside his agent Nicole Lynn, who brokered the deal, and his marketing manager Shey Olaoshebikan.

He's ready to move forward. The organization has shown they are. He believes his teammates will. And he hopes that by dedicating himself to getting the Browns back on track, the fans will do the same.

"I don't tell fans anything, I go out there and prove it. If it's about the money then I can just pack it in and not go out there and give my best effort. But I plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible and as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. So that kind of mindset, remaining and being displayed on those days when everyone's watching, that really shows you what it's all about," Garrett said. "Giving everything for those kinds of wins and what I've done year in and year out, that really proves it to the fans. No amount of words will."