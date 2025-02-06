Myles Garrett talks trade requests on Rich Eisen Show in NOLA

After announcing a trade request in a statement Monday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke publicly about the trade for the first time on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday during Super Bowl week.

"It took time and... lots of conversation," Garrett said on the show. "Just looking at... kind of the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups— and a lot of respect for them— but I just don't think we're aligned on, you know, where the team is going in the near future."

Garrett's team released the following statement to News 5 Cleveland Monday:

As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl- and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett

Eisen asked Garrett what he would like to happen next.

"I just want to go to a contender," Garrett said.

Despite Garrett breaking records, such as becoming thefirst player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons, the Browns were unable to win games, ending the 2024 season with a 3-14 record.

You can watch the full interview below:



The Browns superstar shook up Super Bowl week by announcing his trade request — @Flash_Garrett told us why now? And did he really seek council from another famous Ohioan?#NFL #DawgPound @KingJames #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/W5Gr6CURpJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 5, 2025