'Just trying to put a smile on someone's face': Browns DE Myles Garrett holds 2nd annual youth football camp

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hosted his second annual Pro Camp at Gilmour Academy Tuesday morning—giving local kids a fun summer activity while learning lessons on and off the field.

Garrett's camp, a two-day event held June 27 and 28—presents opportunities for the children participating to learn football fundamentals, skills and drills while getting to interact with the Browns star.

For Garrett, connecting with the children is something he hopes can create lasting memories for them and perhaps even inspire them.

"Any interaction really, especially with kids, just trying to put a smile on someone's face, make the most of each and every opportunity and make each person feel like they came away from it with a positive outcome," Garrett said.

Garrett started the camp off with some defensive demonstrations, not holding back and showing the young participants what it's like to block and be an opposing quarterback.

#Browns Myles Garrett not taking it easy on his campers today 😂 pic.twitter.com/erfLhBiL1Y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 27, 2023

After the demonstration, Garrett worked with different groups of kids, playing quarterback as they went through pass-catching and blocking drills. He also faced groups as the quarterback in 7-on-7 game matchups.

"I caught two and one was a touchdown," said camp participant Kolton Parkhill.

Even with all of the lessons, the most memorable part for many of the kids was interacting with Garrett.

Parkhill said shaking Garrett's hand is something he'll never forget.

When asked if he felt like he ever wanted to wash his hand, Parkhill shook his head no, but had a realization after.

"Well, my mom's probably going to make me but I wouldn't if it was my choice," he said.

Similarly, for Camryn Pryor, getting to high-five Garrett was one of her favorite parts of the camp.

"It was really cool because he's an NFL real star," she said.

The fun-filled morning got dozens of kids onto the football field of Gilmour Academy and away from screens and electronic devices—something Garrett feels is important for young people.

"Younger and younger kids are just being shoved technology in their face instead of getting outside and being active," Garrett said. "I hope they just find some new friends out here or maybe learn a couple new things about themselves and about the game and come off a little bit better than they were."

In its second year, Garrett is using the camp to continue his goal of connecting with the community—and help shape the next generation in the process.

"I feel like if I can make every kid view this day as a time to remember and a special moment in their lives, I'm going to do the best I can because you never know when they'll think back on that and what they'll do with that memory. Whether it drives them to succeed or can continue to carry on, whatever it is. I just want to be a light for someone out here," Garrett said.

