Kevin Stefanski remains on COVID list, won't coach Browns game against Raiders

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will remain out Monday with COVID-19.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will act as head coach while Alex Van Pelt will call plays for tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at First Energy Stadium.

With Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum unable to be cleared from the COVID-19 list, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens will get the start with the recently re-signed Kyle Lauletta as his backup.

On Monday, the Browns activated safety John Johnson III from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The following players have been activated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:

CB Brian Allen

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

