Kunaszyk, Perry II elevated to Browns' active roster

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made a few roster changes ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Roster moves

Saturday morning, the team announced LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II have been added to the active roster. Most recently, they had been assigned to the practice squad.

This is Kunaszyk's fourth season in the NFL. He was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Following that, he left the Panthers and went to Washington for two seasons before joining the Browns. He will wear No. 51.

Perry started 50 games as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois. He will wear No. 64.

This season at a glance

The Browns won their first opener since 2004 last week at Carolina and are now looking to do something even more rare when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cleveland hasn't been 2-0 since 1993, when Bill Belichick was coach. Last week, the Browns needed a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left by rookie Cade York to edge the Panthers and Baker Mayfield 26-24 while the Jets lost to Baltimore 24-9.

Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18-years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

New York's chances this week could hinge on how well the Jets protect quarterback Joe Flacco. Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett needs two sacks to become Cleveland's career leader and will be coming after Flacco all day.

RELATED: Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18 years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.