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Legendary kicker Phil Dawson to announce Browns' selections at 2026 NFL Draft

49ers Browns Football
Ron Schwane/AP
Former Cleveland Browns player Phil Dawson gestures before an NFL football game between the Browns and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
49ers Browns Football
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total picks. Whether or not they make all nine picks remains to be seen, but when they make their selections on the second day of the draft, they'll have some special help to announce the new additions to the team.

Legendary kicker Phil Dawson has been scheduled to announce the Browns' selections in the lineup of NFL players and legends slated for the second and third rounds of the Draft.

The former Browns kicker, who spent 14 seasons in Cleveland and 20 in the NFL, and who was named to the Class of 2024 Browns Legends, an honor reserved for players who made an unforgettable impact in orange and brown, will take the stage in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 24.

Dawson retired as a Brown in 2019, returning to the team that year on a one-day contract to hang up his cleats with the team that shaped his career.

The Browns currently hold picks No. 39 and No. 70 in the second and third rounds, where guest announcers will take the stage to deliver the selections on Friday.

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