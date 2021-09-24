Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Local Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte shares story with Browns players at practice

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Katie Nageotte during practice on September 24, 2021.
Katie Nageotte
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:44:15-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had a special guest at their practice session Friday, bringing in a proven champion with a prestigious award to motivate the team as they push forward through their season with their eyes on some hardware of their own.

Olmsted Township native Katie Nageotte, who recently won gold in the women's pole vault event at the Tokyo Olympics, was invited by Browns pass game coordinator/defensive backs Jeff Howard to speak with his players about her journey and success.

Nageotte spoke with the Browns' defensive backs and various players about her journey through track and field and into the Olympics, sharing her success story with a team looking to have their own success story in 2021.

The Olympian brought along her gold medal, which many of the players came over to admire, including one very impressed linebacker by the name of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

20210924-MS-26.JPG
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Katie Nageotte during practice on September 24, 2021.

Nageotte also met with coaches and staff members during her visit to Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea.

After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski asked Nageotte to speak to the entire team before closing out the practice session by leading the huddle breakdown.

Nageotte has embraced her Northeast Ohio roots throughout her entire Olympic journey, making it fitting she would meet with other athletes in Cleveland who are currently aiming to do what she just accomplished and earn their own hardware, in this case swapping out a gold medal for a Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: Olympic champion Katie Nageotte honored with homecoming celebration in Olmsted Falls

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (29-33)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)