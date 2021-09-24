Local Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte shares story with Browns players at practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had a special guest at their practice session Friday, bringing in a proven champion with a prestigious award to motivate the team as they push forward through their season with their eyes on some hardware of their own.

Olmsted Township native Katie Nageotte, who recently won gold in the women's pole vault event at the Tokyo Olympics, was invited by Browns pass game coordinator/defensive backs Jeff Howard to speak with his players about her journey and success.

Nageotte spoke with the Browns' defensive backs and various players about her journey through track and field and into the Olympics, sharing her success story with a team looking to have their own success story in 2021.

The Olympian brought along her gold medal, which many of the players came over to admire, including one very impressed linebacker by the name of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Katie Nageotte during practice on September 24, 2021.

Nageotte also met with coaches and staff members during her visit to Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea.

After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski asked Nageotte to speak to the entire team before closing out the practice session by leading the huddle breakdown.

Nageotte has embraced her Northeast Ohio roots throughout her entire Olympic journey, making it fitting she would meet with other athletes in Cleveland who are currently aiming to do what she just accomplished and earn their own hardware, in this case swapping out a gold medal for a Lombardi Trophy.

