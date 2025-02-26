Locker room and culture woes: Browns ranked 3rd worst in NFLPA player report card grades

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of correcting issues that led to an abysmal 3-14 season, currently at the NFL Combine scouting the upcoming talent. But they also have some other issues to correct if they want to keep their players happy, which according to this year's report card, they are not.

The National Football League Players Association released this year's team report cards, created based on a survey of 1,695 players around the league, asking them to review their club based on a number of categories and then assigning a grade for each and an overall grade for the team.

Cleveland ranked 30th of 32 teams, receiving low grades in the majority of categories.

The category that received the worst grade was, by far, the locker room. The players who took the survey graded the locker room an F-. The overarching reason for the low grade, according to the NFLPA survey, was the size of the locker room. Players felt like there was not enough room, with only 39% of them saying they felt they had enough room.

Other issues raised in the report card grades were the training staff and training room, which received a C- and D+, respectively. Players felt that the training room was understaffed. 31% of players said they don't feel as though they receive enough one-on-one training, and overall, players reported feeling like trainers only "slightly" contributed to their success. Since the survey was conducted, the Browns have hired two additional staff members.

Players responding to the survey were also unhappy with the overall treatment of their families. They compared the treatment of their families to the treatment of coaches' families, who they say have post-game meet-up areas inside the stadium, while players' families have to meet in a tent in the parking lot. The treatment of families received a D+.

Another poor grade the Browns received was in team travel. Players felt like the travel schedule was "not very efficient," and 40% felt that they didn't have enough personal space on team flights.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski received a C, which may not seem like a terrible grade, but the grade is low relative to the rest of the league. Stefanski was ranked 30th of 32 teams. Sixty-seven percent of Browns players feel Stefanski is efficient with their time, a rank of 29 out of 32. Players indicated they believe Stefanski is "moderately" receptive to locker room feedback.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the team's owners, received a C+, ranking 22nd out of 32 teams. Players ranked Haslam's perceived willingness to invest in the facilities 7.98 out of 10 and said they feel they are "somewhat committed" to building a competitive roster.

In the report, players expressed concern about "poor time management and a lack of culture, accountability, and standards within the organization."

The Browns' best grade was an area that was very recently addressed and improved. The Browns' weight room received an A. Last offseason, the Browns completely renovated the room, adding new state-of-the-art equipment, an interactive film room and other new specs to elevate the facility.

Last year, the Browns were ranked 23rd of 32 teams in grades, a significant drop since making the playoffs that year.

The NFLPA's survey was conducted from Aug. 26 to Nov. 20, 2024, and collected anonymously from players on each team. The grades given are calculated based on the following scale:



A+ A A- B+ B B- C+ C C- D+ D D- F F- 100-97 96-93 92-90 89-87 86-83 82-80 79-77 76-73 72-70 69-67 66-63 62-60 59-50 49-0

