'Making progress': Browns LG Joel Bitonio shares update on back injury sustained aganst Bears

AVON, Ohio — Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is not one to miss games or snap unless it's absolutely necessary. That's why when he exited Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury and didn't return, concerns arose.

On Tuesday at his annual Shop with a Pro holiday event, Bitonio shared a brief update on his injury.

Bitonio tried to play through a lower back injury on Sunday but left the field with trainers when he realized the injury was not something he'd be able to push through.

While the offensive lineman was still feeling some discomfort getting around, he walked around the store, helping the children he took on the shopping spree pick out what they wanted to buy.

That, Bitonio said, is a clear improvement from how he felt Sunday.

"I'm walking around today, so that's a big positive," Bitonio said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Bitonio's back injury a "day-to-day" situation and they would monitor him throughout the week as the team prepares for their upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

While he's not 100%, Bitonio shared that he's getting better, and he hopes that continues as the week goes on.

"It's feeling better today. I'm making progress," Bitonio said. "Unfortunate I couldn't finish the game, but those guys stepped up and I'm making progress."

Bitonio's injury was one of many the offensive line has seen this season, with tackles Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones all on injured reserve. So any improvement from Bitonio is good news for the Browns.

