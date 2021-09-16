Mayfield delivers strong message to Browns after loss in KC

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield may have saved his strongest delivery for Sunday’s postgame.

Moments after throwing a game-sealing interception with 1:09 left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 33-29 win, Cleveland’s quarterback quickly made sure his teammates kept the sickening loss in perspective.

He told them that they should hurt, but the Browns have 16 more games to turn things around and reach their goals.

Star running back Nick Chubb said the message hit home as he felt as badly as he did after Cleveland lost to Kansas City in the playoffs.

The Browns host Houston in their home opener this week.