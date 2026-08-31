Mentor native Luke Floriea not among initial players signed to Browns' practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — Luke Floriea had a very impressive summer, from making plays in training camp to scoring three—almost four—touchdowns in the preseason. And while he didn't make the cut for the 53-man roster as the Browns trimmed down on Sunday, there was hope that Floriea would be back on his hometown team's practice squad.

Floriea cleared waivers and was able to be signed back to the Browns' practice squad, but when the Browns released their initial practice squad signings, Floriea was not among the 10 added.

Here are the 10 players the Browns have signed to the practice squad:



CB Myles Bryant

DE Logan Fano

T KT Leveston

P Wes Pahl

CB D’Angelo Ross

DT Tyreak Sapp

DE Khordae Sydnor

S Zion Washington

LB Nathaniel Watson

WR Kole Wilson

Watch previous coverage: Browns place QB Dillon Gabriel on IR, set initial 53-man roster ahead of 2026 season

Browns place QB Dillon Gabriel on IR, set initial 53-man roster ahead of 2026 season

Before Monday's practice, head coach Todd Monken talked about his conversation with Floriea when they informed him that he was being waived on Sunday.

"It was awesome. It was awesome. Well, as good as it can be. On the one hand, I was happy that he was a part of our team for the short time that we had him. All he did was work every single day and to have the opportunity to have a couple of touchdown catches in the stadium that he was fired up about," Monken said. "That wasn't easy, that conversation, but it was awesome, just his outlook. He loves football, wants to coach, right? He gave everything he had in the time he was here with us."

Floriea is expected to explore opportunities on other teams for now.

In the meantime, the Browns can have 16 players on the practice squad, or 17 if they have one qualifying international player.