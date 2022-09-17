'Might come in here with a little elf outfit on': How the Browns feel about Brownie midfield logo

CLEVELAND — The votes are in and the Browns will have stiff-arming Brownie the elf logo painted at midfield inside FirstEnergy Stadium this season. But with the fans in control of this decision, how does the team feel about the logo?

For head coach Kevin Stefanski, he said he's not an expert about field design, but as a guy who has embraced the Brownie logo—often seen wearing hats and gear adorned with the elf—he seemed pretty happy with the results of the vote.

“Not my area of expertise," Stefanski laughed. "Great decision, whoever’s decision it was."

But most importantly, the head coach said his opinion really is about the fans' reaction.

"Are the fans happy about it?" Stefanski asked before being told it was a fan vote. "Then I am happy about it. Sounds good.”

But special teams coordinator Mike Priefer isn't sold on Brownie's football prowess, critiquing the elf's poor form while executing a stiff-arm.

“Ball security, it's bad—he's not covering up the tip of the ball; that is the first thing I think of," Priefer joked. "His hand is back here and the tip of the ball is exposed. I can’t believe they are going to put that at the 50-yard line...he will not be our returner, no.”

While Priefer gave Brownie a hard time for his technique on the field, defensive end Myles Garrett has some other concerns.

"I mean, we’re the dawg pound but we’ve got an elf and a helmet. I think we’re a little bit confused on what route we want to go creatively," Garrett laughed.

The defensive end said that he would have voted for the Browns' dog logo, but respects Brownie and loves that the fans are getting what they want.

"It’s original, it’s unique. I’ve always been more of a fan of the dog," Garrett said. "But if we have something that everyone can stand behind as far as fans and we can rally behind it, I’m all for it."

Brownie the elf has a rich history with the team, used in their inaugural season back in 1946 and being a part of the team through seven championships. Garrett didn't know the history of Brownie at first, but once he learned that he had a change of heart and an idea.

"Seven championships with the elf?" Garrett asked. "If we get an eighth championship with that elf, I might come in here with a little elf outfit on."

While Browns fans may be eagerly awaiting a Super Bowl win—and now Myles Garrett dressed in an elf costume—they won't have much waiting to do when it comes to seeing Brownie at midfield. The elf will greet fans Sunday afternoon as they flood in the stadium for the Browns hope opener against the New York Jets.

