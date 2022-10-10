Missed FGs, missed tackles, missed opportunities: How the Browns let a win over the Chargers get away

CLEVELAND — Looking at the schedule at the beginning of the season, many Browns fans would have probably assumed a win for the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 5 matchup just based on the west coast team's dominance. But on Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, it wasn't the Chargers who beat the Browns, it was Cleveland beating themselves missing numerous opportunities to win the game.

Missed FGs

Rookie kicker Cade York became an instant Cleveland legend when he made his 58-yard field goal to win the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. That moment has since faded for fans as York has been hit with a heavy dose of reality as an NFL kicker.

Since that game, York has missed two extra points and on Sunday missed two field goals in a game the Browns lost by two points, 30-28.

York's first miss was a shocker. From 45-yards out, York hit the ball wide right. But the Browns boasted a four-point lead, so while unfortunate, it wasn't the end of the world for the Browns.

But after the Browns battled back and forth for the lead, York had one more go with much more on the line. A game-winner—something he had to do in his first-ever NFL game—from 54-yards out.

Once again, wide right.

“I hit it well. My head was still down, and I thought it was going to be dead straight, right down the middle. I looked up, and it was just outside," York said.

FirstEnergy Stadium, deflated, emptied as some fans hung their heads in disappointment. Others, giving their boos to the Browns to let them know their displeasure at the performance.

"Obviously I'm missing right a little bit. After that first miss (against New York), I just started attacking the ball a little bit more and that next PAT felt good. I attacked that last field goal, I just pushed it right a little bit," York said.

The uncharacteristic outings from the kicker who impressed in college, earned a selection from the Browns in the fourth round of this year's draft and has been a standout since his first kicks in training camp are something that he's never experienced before as a kicker, but something he aims to move past quickly.

"Got to get over it. Have 24 hours and then get over it. That's my first time missing twice in a game, so I wasn't like I went out there and was just going, 'Oh, I just missed one before.' I hit it hard, hit it strong. I just missed it," York said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they aren't losing confidence in York, who will need that assurance from his team as he faces his first true test of his composure moving past this game.

"Not losing confidence in him. He is not losing confidence in himself. Not an easy place to kick in. We will be counting on him next week and the week after that type thing," Stefanski said.

His teammates shared similar sentiments:

Joel Bitonio

We'll maybe talk to him during the week. Keep his head up. It's a long season. There's going to be times where he'll be relied upon again. It's a tough place to kick, and we have faith in him that he'll get it done if he gets another chance.





Myles Garrett

I saw him once in passing, just gave him a dap, slap on the back. At the end of the day I’ll see him tomorrow and we’ll talk about it then. But most guys don’t want to hear anything right after something happens. You’re going through your own head, you’re in your own head and you’re going through your own thoughts about the situation and how you could’ve played it better. I know we all are about different plays all throughout the game. So just let him process it, go through his steps in the game, how he can do better and then talk about it tomorrow. He’s a competent kicker, he’s a great kicker and I think he’ll definitely let this pass and move on from it.





Missed tackles

Ron Schwane/AP Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) gets past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

While York's missed field goals were the most glaring reason for the loss based on the score, the defensive issues that have plagued the Browns this season carried over to the game against the Chargers and didn't help the final outcome.

Last week against the Falcons, the Browns struggled to stop the run, in one instance giving up a touchdown on a 10-play, 75 yard drive that was nothing but runs. No passes, just runs.

On Sunday against the Chargers, the defense allowed 238 rushing yards, 173 to running back Austin Ekeler alone. For a team entering the game ranked last in the league in rushing yards per game, the absent run stoppage was unforgivable for the Browns—and they know it.

“We gave up way too many yards, including a real big one early in the game. It is always a combination of things, but we have to be better stopping the run. Have to," Stefanski said.

The defensive front was pressuring Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert all day, but couldn't make the most of it. Meanwhile, the Chargers pushed through the each level of the defense, thanks to missed tackles.

Cleveland's defensive front and linebacking corps struggled to wrap guys up and execute efficiently, giving up extra yards and in some cases, scores. Both of Ekeler's touchdowns came courtesy of missed tackles.

“Honestly I feel like we just had a lot of missed tackles. We had chances to stop the run and they would just break it, we had times when we didn’t execute. We just have to continue to iron out the details and just figure out all the things that we’re doing wrong," said defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki shared blame in the issues as well.

"I missed a tackle, too. It's just being on your feet, not lunging, especially a guy like [Ekeler] who's short and powerful," Takitaki said. "It's just about studying our opponents a little bit closer."

Tackling—a basic fundamental of the game—an issue on Sunday. Elliott said that they've been focused on more intricate things defensively in practice, but after this game expects to shift to a more rudimental approach.

“Emphasizing it in practice. Whether it’s tackling drills, whatever. We’ve got to execute and do it at a high level going forward," Elliott said.

And Stefanski will likely make sure that's an area of focus for defensive coordinator Joe Woods and his unit after seeing the issues himself Sunday.

"Tackling, we have to tackle better. There are a lot of things that if you want to play good defense, we have to start doing," the head coach said.

Missed opportunities

David Richard/AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks from the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Sunday's game against the Chargers was yet another example of the Browns missing out on opportunities to close out games and come out with the win.

In fact, all three losses have been by three points or less. The Browns have had chances to win the game by scoring and failing or by preventing an opposing score and failing.

This week's game looked better in the red zone, which has been a struggle the Browns have faced this season, with the team 3-4 in the near-goal attempts Sunday.

But in moments that change the game, the Browns continue to falter. Giving up 71 yards to Ekeler on an early run. Going for it on 4th-and-1 in the third quarter and turning the ball over when instead of sneaking with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who's been perfect in his keeps this season. Brissett throwing a red zone pick with less than three minutes left and down two. Missing two field goals.

The Browns missed opportunity after opportunity to win Sunday's game. They've missed opportunities to win the game in each one of their losses.

If the Browns want to turn things around, they need to start seizing their moments before they slip away—like the season soon will with continued outcomes like Sunday's.

