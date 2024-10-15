Mo Eats: Browns DT Maurice Hurst II has the full Northeast Ohio experience at Swensons Drive-In

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. So, throughout the season, we'll take Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out. We're calling this Mo Eats.

We asked around to see where fans thought Hurst had to dine in order to call himself a true Northeast Ohioan, and one place was mentioned repeatedly: Swensons Drive-In Restaurants.

Founded 90 years ago in Akron, Swensons Drive-In has become a Northeast Ohio staple. From burgers to the fried sides and the 18 flavors of milkshakes, there's a lot to choose from. Hurst went the classic route, trying the signature Galley Boy burger with the potato teasers (Cajun seasoning added for good measure along with the must-have side of ranch) and a root beer milkshake. Oh, and of course, a deep-fried cheesecake, the Xango.

After stepping out of his comfort zone and scarfing down sushi and raw oysters on the last episode, Hurst returned to his wheelhouse with some classic American cuisine.

Mo Eats: From brisket to oysters, DT Maurice Hurst samples Northeast Ohio restaurants at Taste of the Browns

You can watch the episode in the player above.