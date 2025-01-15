Mo Eats: Browns DT Maurice Hurst II hits the 330 for some Luigi's, an Akron staple

AKRON, Ohio — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. So, throughout the season, we'll take Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out. We're calling this Mo Eats.

When we asked Browns fans on social media where Hurst needed to try on his food tour of Northeast Ohio, there was a location that continued to be echoed by many: a 45-minute trip down to Akron to hit a staple since 1949—Luigi's Restaurant.

Hurst had been to Akron before. He recently watched an Akron Zips Women's Basketball game in the James A. Rhodes Arena as they took on his alma mater, Michigan. He'd also explored a bit in his first year with the Browns but had never been to Luigi's.

So, of course, he had to have the full experience.

Camryn Justice

From a homemade meatball and sausage appetizer to cheese ravioli and a pepperoni and sausage pizza, Hurst got carb-loaded with classic dishes. Of course, some "balance" was needed with the iconic Luigi's salad, overflowing with the always shocking pile of mozzarella cheese that makes it unique to Luigi's.

If you ask Hurst, no meal is complete without dessert, so a lemon mascarpone cake was ordered (don't ask Hurst to say that out loud).

Hurst proclaimed Luigi's as "king of the cheese," and that seems to be a fitting title for the must-eat spot in Akron that keeps even LeBron James and friends visiting when in town.

Throughout the visit, Hurst took in the homey atmosphere, the unique art and lighting fixtures around the restaurant, and the wall of fame with celebrity guests dating all the way back to the early days of the Akron staple.

Hurst has tried fine dining, drive-ins, pizza and more. Luigi's was just another stop along the way of Hurst becoming a true Northeast Ohioan—something he feels he's without a doubt become over his two years with the Browns.

Check out this episode of Mo Eats in the player above.