Mo Eats: Browns DT Maurice Hurst II returns to Cleveland, heads to Fat Cats in Tremont

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II loves food. He's a big guy in the trenches, after all. He also loves calling Northeast Ohio home. Last season, we took Hurst around Northeast Ohio hot spots to try some of the dishes that make them stand out. We called it Mo Eats. Hurst became a free agent at the end of the season and was no longer with the Browns, but a few weeks before the end of the season, Hurst signed back with the Browns, and so we got together with him for one more Mo Eats episode. Consider it Mo Eats 2.0.

On this episode, with Hurst returning to the place he grew to call home, the defensive tackle had one place he had to stop by. Fat Cats in Tremont is a scratch kitchen owned and operated by Ricardo Sandoval, serving up fresh and flavorful dishes inspired by his Filipino heritage. There are classic dishes and some that have fusion-style twists to them. From handmade empanadas with banana ketchup to freshly steamed bao buns stuffed with pork belly, steak sandwiches and kimchi potatoes, Hurst tried some of the best and most iconic dishes on Fat Cats' menu.

The restaurant, which has been serving Cleveland since 1997, is one of the area's gems. Located at 2061 West 10th St. in Tremont, Fat Cats' charm is added to by a beautiful view of Cleveland's skyline, located in one of the city's most eclectic and bustling neighborhoods.

Hurst is happy to be back in Northeast Ohio, to be reunited with his teammates who have become like family, and of course, to get in some belly rubs on and off the field.

