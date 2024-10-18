More than a year after brutal knee injury, Browns RB Nick Chubb to return to game action against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — Sept. 18, 2023. It's the day Nick Chubb last played in an NFL game. That is, until this Sunday afternoon inside Huntington Bank Field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that despite an injury designation listing Chubb as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the running back is expected to play.

The road to get here has been long for Chubb. He shared insight into the journey in a letter published by The Players' Tribune.

Sharing his story was something that meant a lot to Chubb as he prepared for his return to action.

“It means a lot because I mean people only see me on Sundays and they don't know what it's been like this past year. It's been a lot of downs, a lot of hard work, a lot of stress, and so that kind of gives them a little insight on what's actually been going on," he said.

But actually getting back on the field, carrying the ball, digging his cleats into the grass, hearing the crowd roar—that's something that can't be measured.

Chubb isn't setting expectations for himself upon his return. He wants to help boost the team in whatever way he can.

"I want to do whatever I can to go out there and help us win on Sunday, however that looks like. if I'm just bringing energy to the crowd. If that helps us win, then I'm all for it," Chubb said.

The team, however, does have a plan in place for Sunday. It's a flexible plan, depending on how Chubb feels after Friday's practice.

This was the first week Chubb could practice in full all three days. That's what he needed to prepare for the demanding nature of an NFL game.

"It’s talking with Nick, talking with how he feels and with Duce (Staley), we have a plan in place. And then you have to be ready to adjust based on how Nick is feeling," Stefanski said.

The Browns get Chubb back on Sunday, unfortunately owning a 1-5 record on the season. It's less than ideal, to say the least, but having Chubb back on the field may serve as a boost to his teammates—on both sides of the ball.

"It's beautiful. He's a great leader and he just leads by example. He does everything 110% and he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, in his locker room," said cornerback MJ Emerson. "So I'm just excited so he can get back on the field, tote that load like we need him to do and just do what you love. That's the main thing. So just being back healthy and being back flying around and handling that ball it’s going be very exciting."

Defensive end Myles Garrett shared similar sentiments—and added that the defense hopes to make Chubb's return as easy as possible.

"I'm excited. I feel like a fan whenever he's on the field. He's as great a running back as the league has seen in this modern era; whenever he's able to touch the ball, he can break through that line. We're all looking forward to giving him a bit of our energy, watching him play and getting him back on the field however we can on defense and just trying to support him however we can," Garrett said. "I don't want to put too much of a load on him — he's only one man — and make his return pretty simple. Not make him work too hard, but of course we're excited for what he can do and what he can bring to this team and help us turn things around."

And as Chubb gears up to run out of the tunnel and onto the field for the first time since his injury last fall, there's an expectation it will give the fan base a boost as well.

"I expect it to be. I mean, man's been gone for over a year now. And there's not many people more loved in the history of Cleveland, more than Mr. Chubb, so I think it'll have a hell of an effect," Garrett said.