Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger earn NFL defensive awards for November

Cleveland Browns stars Garrett and Schwesinger were recognized by the league for standout defensive performances during a four-game November slate.
Cleveland Browns stars Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger were recognized by the NFL, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month and Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for November.
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and rookie standout Carson Schwesinger were recognized by the NFL, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month and Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for November.

Garrett led the NFL with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss in four games. He recorded at least one sack and multiple tackles for loss in each game.

He also set an NFL record with 14 sacks over five games and tied a record with 10 sacks in three games. Garrett leads the NFL this season with 19 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Schwesinger led all NFL rookies with 39 tackles and six tackles for loss in November. He also had one interception and half a sack, recording both in the same month.

Schwesinger posted double-digit tackles in three straight games. He leads all NFL rookies this season in tackles and tackles for loss and is tied for second in interceptions.

Schwesinger joins Joe Haden as the only Browns player to win Defensive Rookie of the Month.

This is Garrett’s second AFC Defensive Player of the Month award, also winning in October 2020.

