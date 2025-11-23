Myles Garrett can't stop breaking records

LAS VEGAS — Another week, another record that has been broken by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who broke his own single-season career sack record, which also set a new franchise record.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Garrett had already sacked quarterback Geno Smith once, part of the then-seven sacks against the Raiders by the Browns. In the fourth quarter, Garrett increased that total to eight against Smith, his second of the game.

The sack marked Garrett's 17th sack of the season. He had already become the third player in NFL history to notch three seasons with at least 16 sacks, joining Reggie White and JJ Watt.

It also surpassed his own 16-sack single-season record, which he recorded twice, in 2021 and 2022.

Garrett entered the Week 12 game on pace for 25.5 sacks this season—which if he continues to take down quarterbacks at the rate he is will break the NFL's single-season sack record.