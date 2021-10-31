Watch
Myles Garrett dresses up as 'Quarterback Grim Reaper' before Halloween game against Steelers

Other Browns players arrive in costumes of their own
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 11:26:00-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns got a little spooky heading into their Halloween afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Myles Garrett leading the way with his unique, and well-executed, costume.

Garrett arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday morning, dressed as the "Quarterback Grim Reaper" with a scythe and a cape listing 33 quarterbacks he's sacked over his career.

The defensive end is a big Halloween fan and said Friday that he was planning on dressing up before the game to get into the holiday spirit.

"I've got two costumes. I've got to decide which one I'm going to go with," Garrett said on Friday.

Garrett wasn't the only player who came to the game in costume.

A group of the younger players got together for a group costume, dressed as the hip-hop dance group The Jabbawockeez.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. dressed up in Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" look.

The special teamers got in on the fun too, with punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Chase McLaughlin dressing up as Otto the Caddie and Happy Gilmore from the Adam Sandler classic "Happy Gilmore.

