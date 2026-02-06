Myles Garrett wins second career Defensive Player of the Year Award

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reached a major goal of his back in 2023 when he was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year. As this season went on, Garrett chased another goal of his, the single-season sack record, and achieved that. That, in addition to the other dominant stats he put up in 2025, has led to his second-career DPOY Award.

Michael Strahan, the previous holder of the single-season sack record, presented the award, which was followed by lots of applause from the attendees.

According to the Browns, Garrett was unanimously named the defensive player of the year.

Garrett was disruptive as ever against opposing offenses and amid a number of franchise records and accomplishments on the field this season, his most notable was earning the title of Sack King. Garrett notched his 23rd sack of the season in the fourth quarter of the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. The sack set Garrett apart as the NFL single-season sack leader, breaking the record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021.

The Browns' star pass rusher also led the league in tackles for loss with 33 to go alongside his 39 QB hits, 60 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Garrett was up for the award against Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Broncos' linebacker Nik Bonitto, Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Packers' pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Garrett was previously named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year by Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers Association in their respective season awards.

The defensive end was also named the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's Professional Athlete of the Year on Thursday night.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett has been named the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's Professional Athlete of the Year. With Garrett at NFL Honors anticipating his second career DPOY, GM Andrew Berry accepted his award. pic.twitter.com/Xwu7fpxKpC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 6, 2026