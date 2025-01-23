Back to back? Myles Garrett finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

After winning the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award last season, Myles Garrett has been announced as a finalist for the award this year.

Garrett is joined by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Braun, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

Despite a disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns, Garrett didn't stop impressing on the football field, breaking an NFL record against the Miami Dolphins.

Browns DE Myles Garrett makes NFL history Sunday against Dolphins

RELATED: Browns DE Myles Garrett makes NFL history Sunday against Dolphins

Garrett became the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

