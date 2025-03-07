Jimmy Haslam declines meeting with Myles Garrett after trade request, source says

A source told News 5's Camryn Justice that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has declined a meeting with Myles Garrett.

Haslam reportedly told Garrett to talk with General Manager Andrew Berry instead.

The meeting request came after Garrett requested a trade from the Browns last month.

Garrett was selected by the Browns with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over his eight years with the team, Garrett has been selected to six Pro Bowls, including this year, he's been a four-time first-team All-Pro.

He won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

Berry and the Browns organization have said multiple times that they do not have any plans to trade Garrett.