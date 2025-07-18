Myles Garrett voted the NFL's No. 1 edge rusher by the AP

(AP) — Myles Garrett is a four-time All-Pro, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the only player to register 14 sacks in four straight seasons.

His dominant stretch earned him the No. 1 edge rusher spot Thursday in a preseason survey by The Associated Press. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Garrett received five first-place votes, two seconds and one third. Trey Hendrickson got two first-place votes and Micah Parsons received the other. T.J. Watt finished second overall, one point ahead of Parsons. Hendrickson came in fourth and Nick Bosa finished fifth.

Last season, Garrett broke an NFL record.

Nik Bonitto, Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Van Noy and Maxx Crosby also received votes.

