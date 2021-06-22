Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

New Browns DT Malik Jackson donates 250 books to local elementary school

items.[0].image.alt
Camryn Justice/Zoom
Malik Jackson
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 16:27:21-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson might be new to Cleveland, but he’s already getting himself involved in the community, making sure local students know the importance of Juneteenth with a book distribution initiative.

On the Thursday before Juneteenth, Jackson donated 250 copies of the Juneteenth book “All Different Now: Juneteenth the First Day of Freedom,” by Angela Johnson and E.B. Lewis, to students at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Cleveland.

“I’m excited to donate these books because it’s important to me for the next generation of African Americans to know that we are free,” Jackson said. “Juneteenth is a symbolic reminder of the over 200 years of oppression in this country that we have overcome, and we should not only draw strength but, most importantly, educate our present about our past to ensure a brighter future.”

Juneteenth, now an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday, is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

The holiday, which dates back to June 19, 1865, commemorates the day when Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas. The order let slaves know that the Civil War had ended and they were free, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

As a part of Jackson’s initiative, the Juneteenth books were distributed to Cleveland students Thursday.

"I want to do something powerful, impactful, and something that can last for a long time. And we came up with the idea of books," Jackson said. "When I found out, I was like, 'Well, I want to make sure I teach as many kids about this as I can.' And it's just important to know where you come from so you can know where you're going."

Jackson, one of the newer members of the Browns, was signed in free agency in March. The 31-year-old defensive tackle was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft and before coming to Cleveland spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles as well—and Jackson has been active in all of the communities he's played in.

"It's really just trying to leave an impact and just thank the fans who pay me, who pay the owner to pay me. So it's almost like a just like a full circle kind of thing," Jackson said.

A Clevelander for just three short months, Jackson is already working to give back and educate the youth in his new home and putting culture and history lessons at the forefront for the next generation.

"Really just learn about the day, learn the importance of it, learn the history we've gone through to get to the point we are so we can start bettering ourselves and really start educating ourselves," Jackson said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)