Next Man Up: Get to know Browns TE Carsen Ryan

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know the Browns' Day 3 draft pick, tight end Carsen Ryan.

Ryan takes pride in being a blocking tight end and has been carving out a role on special teams early in the season.

But off the field, Ryan enjoys watching Jeopardy! with his wife and vibing to reggae music and heavy metal.

You can watch the full episode in the player above.