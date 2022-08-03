NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

The NFL has decided to appeal the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson set by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, according to multiple reports.

Watson was apparently informed during practice on Wednesday afternoon, according to News 5 reporter Camryn Justice, who says fans were yelling about the appeal from the stands as a Browns official approached Watson.

Watson met with fans moments later.

After appearing to be told the news that the league is appealing Sue L. Robinson's ruling of a six-game suspension, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson heads across the field to meet fans waiting for him on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/rtCG2wHhx8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2022

The Browns will not issue a statement today, News 5 has learned.

The suspension came down following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson.

Watson's is the first case to be heard by Robinson as part of the new league discipline policy agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020. As per the CBA, violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy are initially determined by a jointly appointed disciplinary officer after serving as the hearing officer.

Rusty Hardin, who has also defended Watson in the many civil lawsuits against him, represented the quarterback in the league hearings with Robinson, also supported by the NFLPA.

Robinson, as expected, took her time in her first case of this nature and after three weeks, decided on her ruling, which per the CBA "will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s) and the parties to this Agreement with respect to that dispute."

This process could now take a couple more weeks, with Goodell himself or another arbitrator being assigned to take a look at the case.

The arbitrator will have to take a look at the 15-page report filed by Robinson and no new evidence will be allowed.

