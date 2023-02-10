NFL renames rushing title 'Jim Brown Award' in honor of Browns legendary running back

PHOENIX — A top honor in the NFL has been renamed to honor Cleveland Browns legendary running back Jim Brown, announced at the NFL Honors Award ceremony Thursday night.

This year, the league announced the award given to the leading rusher each year will from here on out be called the "Jim Brown Award."

Brown is widely considered the greatest running back of all time, playing nine seasons in the league—all with the Browns. In that time, Brown ran for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns on 2,359 carries, averaging 104.3 yards per game.

Brown's impressive career that has been all but impossible to rival, now honored in the award for the leading rusher each year.

This year's award was given to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,653 yards in the 2022 season.

