NFL suspends injured Browns WR Michael Woods 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II runs during the team's NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 1 2023, in Landover. The NFL suspended Woods on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, for the final six games this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 21:20:09-05

(AP) — The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods on Friday for the final six games this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Woods, a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Oklahoma, has been sidelined all season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He got hurt while working out in Texas with quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason and underwent surgery in April.

The league did not provide any other details about why Woods was suspended.

The 23-year-old played in 10 games for the Browns last season, finishing with five catches for 45 yards. He also contributed to special teams.

The Browns had hoped for Woods to have a larger role in 2023 before he got hurt.

