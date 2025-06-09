Watch Now
Nick Chubb expected to sign with Houston Texans, according to reports

Nick Chubb Pittsburgh
Matt Freed/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
The hearts of Cleveland Browns fans are breaking Monday morning as reports surfaced that running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN.

Chubb is reportedly scheduled to be in Houston on Monday, and his signing is contingent upon passing a physical.

He sustained a broken foot in a December game against the Kansas City Chiefs, walking out of the stadium in a walking boot and with crutches.

Browns RB Nick Chubb's season is over

RELATED: Browns RB Nick Chubb's season comes to end after sustaining broken foot

Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2023 in a Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he underwent two surgeries to repair his MCL and ACL. He fought through rehab and, by Week 17, was able to walk up the platform stairs to be the Dawg Pound Captain, smashing a guitar pregame to hype up the crowd.

During Chubb's time in Cleveland, he made the Pro Bowl numerous times and ranks third on the all-time leader list for rushing yards for the Browns.

