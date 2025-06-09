Nick Chubb expected to sign with Houston Texans, according to reports

The hearts of Cleveland Browns fans are breaking Monday morning as reports surfaced that running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN.

Chubb is reportedly scheduled to be in Houston on Monday, and his signing is contingent upon passing a physical.

He sustained a broken foot in a December game against the Kansas City Chiefs, walking out of the stadium in a walking boot and with crutches.

Browns RB Nick Chubb's season is over

Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2023 in a Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he underwent two surgeries to repair his MCL and ACL. He fought through rehab and, by Week 17, was able to walk up the platform stairs to be the Dawg Pound Captain, smashing a guitar pregame to hype up the crowd.

During Chubb's time in Cleveland, he made the Pro Bowl numerous times and ranks third on the all-time leader list for rushing yards for the Browns.