Nick Chubb to sign 1-day contract, retire as a Cleveland Brown

BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb announced his retirement from football last month, posting a heartfelt letter in which he thanked Cleveland for the many years of support. On Friday, he'll make his retirement official as a member of the Cleveland Browns once more.

Chubb will sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a Cleveland Brown, per JW Johnson, managing partner and executive vice president of Haslam Sports Group. Johnson announced the news on Cleveland Browns Daily Thursday afternoon.

Nick epitomizes what it means to be a Brown. I’ve been honored to be able to watch him practice and I remember at times looking at guys like, ‘God, we get to watch greatness every day. I hated it when Nick left and sometimes that’s the business of football unfortunate. I’m glad he got an opportunity to go to Houston and have some winning football. But we are honored and privileged to have Nick come back tomorrow. He’s going to officially retire as a Cleveland Brown. So he’ll be tomorrow, we’ll have a little press conference, he’ll be at practice and then he will be at the game and we will definitely honor Nick and I know our fans will be fired up and chanting ‘Chubb.’ I’m excited to have Nick back and he is forever a Brown and rightfully where he needs to be is here in Berea and as a Brown and hopefully one day down in Canton. I’m just thrilled for Nick and proud of him and I’m happy to call him a friend.

The former Browns running back spent the 2025 season with the Houston Texans after the Browns didn't re-sign him at the end of his contract. A brutal knee injury in 2023 began a path that saw Chubb battle through rehab and recovery, eventually landing on another team.

Chubb explored options this offseason as a free agent but ultimately decided to retire.

Former #Browns RB Nick Chubb has announced his retirement from football.



"Till the day that I die, it will always be:



GO DAWGS.



GO BROWNS!!!



Batman out." pic.twitter.com/g7k8eQOYH2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 22, 2026

During Chubb's seven years in Cleveland, he made the Pro Bowl four times and ranks third on the all-time leader list for rushing yards for the Browns.

This summer, while Chubb weighed his future, he spoke about the support Cleveland had always shown him and told News 5 he had no doubt he would retire as a member of the Browns.

RELATED: Nick Chubb returns to Cleveland to share story of 2023 knee injury, credits fans for emotional support

On Friday, that will officially happen for Chubb, and the fan favorite will get his send-off from the NFL in the place it all began.

Chubb will also be at the Browns' home opener on Sunday, where the team will honor him for all of his contributions to the game while in orange and brown.