Odell Beckham Jr. rejoins active roster, set to play against Bears Sunday

BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr. will take to the field for the first time on Sunday since injuring his knee last season.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Odell Beckham Jr. will play Sunday. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2021

“He looked good. He had a good week, and I think he’s ready to go," said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Beckham, who spoke Thursday publicly for the first time since his ACL tear and subsequent knee surgery last season, said that he's feeling good.

"Just working my way back into it, everything feels good, so just taking it day by day," Beckham said Thursday.

That day is now set with Beckham ready to make his season debut Sunday following an offseason of aggressive post-surgery rehabbing.

The surgery to repair Beckham's knee was his third in his career, having a procedure to repair a sports hernia in 2019 and another to repair a fractured ankle in 2017.

On Wednesday, Beckham was a full participant in practice for the first time all year after being limited through training camp and early season practice sessions. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday as well.

"There were no limitations. He did everything. He took every rep and he felt good coming off this field,” Stefanski said.

With Jarvis Landry on the Reserve/Injured list with an MCL sprain missing at least the next three games, Beckham's return is a boost for the Browns.

"You can never replace a certain player because every player’s unique, but we’re going to do the best job we can of having a good plan for the players to play and hopefully they can bring some of the things Jarvis brings to the field, as far as the work ethic, the passion, the toughness," said Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea. "That’s the hopes that I have for the group, that we can pick up in those areas and really without Jarvis go out there and execute our plan and do a great job."

And it's safe to say Beckham's teammates are excited to have him back on the field.

"Been missing Odell since last year, and you guys know what he's able to bring, electric, he's explosive, he can do it whenever he gets the ball in his hands and that's what we're missing. Can't wait to see him Sunday," said wide receiver Rashard Higgins. "He looks good, man. He looks good. Can't wait for him to showcase it Sunday."

Defensive end Myles Garrett said that when Beckham hinted to him earlier in the week that he was going to be making his season debut, he was thrilled.

“We all know what kind of talent he has and what he brings to the field. He looked at me Monday (and) said,’ ‘It’s time,’ and I started rubbing my hands together. The world needs to see this, man," Garrett said. "Now we got to see that chemistry out there that was missing last year. Those two can definitely be one of the best duos in the league.”

As for the expectations of Beckham this season now that he's back on the field, the star receiver said Thursday that he's looking to keep his goals simple.

"I'm focused, I'm locked in. That's just really it, I'm just not here for anything but to be the very best teammate I can be, player I can be, and I'm just here to play ball," he said.

The Browns are set to take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at home at 1 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.