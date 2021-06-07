Odell Beckham Jr. to participate in Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest participant to be announced for the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game that is set to take place on June 12.

Beckham joins a slew of fellow teammates, some opponents, and other well-known names on the roster for the charity event held at the Lake County Captains' Classic Park in Eastlake.

It was previously announced that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett would be participating, as well as David Njoku, Denzel Ward, Jedrick Wills Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mack Wilson, Kareem Hunt and legendary former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Landry said that this year's participant list will be very Cleveland-oriented, and in addition to the roster filled with Browns stars, Cleveland native and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland also have joined in on the event.

Here is a list of participants announced so far:

Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) - CAPTAIN

Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Cleveland Browns)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Jedrick Wills, Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

Mack Wilson (Cleveland Browns)

Bernie Kosar (Cleveland Browns-retired)

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) - CAPTAIN

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts)

Diontae Johnson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Terrell Edmunds (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders)

Irv Smith, Jr. (Minnesota Vikings)

Ted Ginn, Jr. (Free Agent)

Vinny Curry (New York Jets)

Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and chronic health conditions such as cystic fibrosis. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.

