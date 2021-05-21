Expect to see some familiar faces at Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, a charity event to benefit the Browns wide receiver's foundation, is slated for June 12, and there will be plenty of familiar faces for Cleveland fans.

Among some of the first-named participants in the softball game are current Browns players such as David Njoku, Denzel Ward, Jedrick Wills Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mack Wilson, and Kareem Hunt; legendary former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar; Cleveland native and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Landry said that this year's participant list will be very Cleveland-oriented and said more names will be announced in the next week.

The team captains of this year's event will be Landry and Kelce, Landry announced.

The Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game includes family activities, a home run derby and seven innings of softball between some of the biggest names in Cleveland.

With Ohio dropping COVID-19 health orders on June 2, Landry's event will allow full capacity for fans. The game brings in over 6,000 fans, who will now all be able to attend the event with no capacity limitation. Last year's game had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and chronic health conditions such as cystic fibrosis. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

The event is held at the Lake County Captains' Classic Park in Eastlake and tickets start at $37.

Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.