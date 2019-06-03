CLEVELAND — Jarvis Landry's daughter is stealing the spotlight away from her football star dad, and the way she is doing it is adorable.

In a Twitter video posted by the Cleveland Browns on Monday afternoon, Landry's daughter is seen walking up a sidewalk while a curious fawn followes her in tight man coverage.

.@God_Son80's daughter is a baby deer whisperer 😱🦌 pic.twitter.com/XPoYB6TcSJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 3, 2019

In the video someone says, "Who's your friend?"

She turns around and sees the fawn following her, but she doesn't seem too impressed.

Hey, maybe she's used to being fawned over.

(We'll ... show ourselves out.)

