Once a Browns fan..: Akron native Mike Vrabel's excitement to be working with Browns is visible each day

WHITE SULPHUR SPRNGS, W. Va — Mike Vrabel grew up in Northeast Ohio. Naturally, he loved football, like so many in Ohio do. It's ingrained in the culture. A culture heavily revolving around the Cleveland Browns.

"Absolutely ate the dog bones. I don't think you were a Browns fan in middle school in Northeast Ohio if you didn't try to get down a couple of those. They were necklaces, right? They'd make the dog bones into necklaces and then you'd just go down and grab one every once in a while," Vrabel recalled.

The Walsh Jesuit graduate and Ohio State alumnus knows how big football is in his hometown. Of course, there's the Browns fandom. But he appreciates the passion at every level, from high school to college—especially the Ohio State University passion he got to experience as a player back in the 90s.

"You recognize how huge the fan base is in this area and how they embrace football, not only professional football but high school football in this area and college football, so it's certainly a football town," he said.

Football was a part of Vrabel's life from the very beginning, and over the years he's made it the centerpiece. From a collegiate Hall of Fame run at Ohio State as a defensive end to becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New England Patriots—and into his coaching career where he won Coach of the Year back in 2021 with the Tennesee Titans and now serves as a coaching and personnel consultant for his hometown team.

Vrabel's love for the team hasn't gone away over the decades.

"It's a long time and you go in different directions but certainly grew up a Browns fan," Vrabel said. "I have a lot of respect for this organization, what Jimmy and Dee [Haslam] have done. I have a ton of respect for Andrew [Berry] and Kevin [Stefanski] and what they've been able to do in a short amount of time. And I trust them."

Hired as a consultant for the Browns back in March, Vrabel has fully embraced the role and immersed himself into the team. From hands-on with the tight ends on blocking technique to pressure simulation on the offensive line during QB drills—to racing backup Jameis Winston after each rep is over down to the other side of the field—Vrabel has gotten involved deeply with the team.

Thorugh his actions, his excitement to have the consultant role shows on the fields in each practice session he works.

Every day #Browns consultant Mike Vrabel and QB Jameis Winston race to the other end of the field for a new set of drills.



Today Vrabel took the first race, but Jameis might have had him beat in the second. Close call 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mem8I3aPIk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 27, 2024

The Browns are grateful to have Vrbael on their staff, even though they understand it likely will be just for the season.

"Vrabes is awesome. He’s awesome. And we are lucky because I think, and you all probably see it, we’re probably on borrowed time with him, but we’re going to maximize it as much as possible. I think he has such a unique perspective because here’s a former All-Pro player, coached in power five college, defensive coordinator and then very, very successful head coach in Tennessee," general manager Andrew Berry said. "So there’s nothing that he hasn’t seen or that he can’t provide insight into whether it’s how we’re practicing on the field, how we game plan, player development and player support areas, how we think about acquiring players, whether it’s in the draft or free agency. So, we are certainly getting our money’s worth with Mike, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him here with us.”

Vrabel took the consultant job with the Browns after some head coaching opportunities didn't go his way. He does hope to return to that role one day, but said that day is likely no time soon.

"Sure, at the right time. I think there's a time and place for that. It's not going to be anytime soon. So I think that things I'll ultimately learn here may help me the next time I get an opportunity to have one of those interviews, but this is where I'm focused on and focused on doing that and learning here and helping. And then if those opportunities present themselves after the season then I'll absolutely try to do that," Vrabel said.

In the meantime, Vrabel is excited to help develop his hometown team into what they all hope is a Super Bowl contender this season—and of course he'll be at games, watching as both a part of the team and a longtime fan. Just maybe without the dog bone necklace.