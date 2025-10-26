PHOTOS: Browns lose to Patriots 32-13 in Week 8 game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is stopped by New England Patriots defenders in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne/AP

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) get ready for a play against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball against Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) after a turnover during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots], Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) Greg M. Cooper/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) makes a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) Greg M. Cooper/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne/AP

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams/AP

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne/AP

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (16) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (16) catches a pass that was ruled incomplete because Bond landed out of bounds as he is defended by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) plays against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next